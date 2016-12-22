Dunne’s 18, 11 3s spark Hartford to 63-56 win over Navy (Dec 22, 2016)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Jason Dunne hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and had five steals and Hartford defeated Navy 63-54 on Thursday.

The Hawks (5-8), winners of three straight, knocked down 11 of 30 3-pointers and held the Midshipmen to 3 of 23 (13 percent).

J.R. Lynch had a layup and Jalen Ross a 3 to stretch Hartford’s lead to 50-42 to 8:52 to play before Nourse Fox scored to end a near four-minute drought for Navy and Shawn Anderson followed with a layup to make it a four-point game. Navy remained within four heading into the final minute when Ross and Lynch combined for seven free throws to seal the game.

Ross finished with three 3s and 14 points, Jack Hobbs had 12 and Lynch 10 for the Hawks. Hassan Attia had career-highs of nine rebounds and five blocks to go with his four points.

Tom Lacey had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Navy (5-7) and George Kiernan had 10 points.