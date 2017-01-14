Dulin scored career-best 23 points, Navy wins third straight (Jan 14, 2017)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) Bryce Dulin made 5 of 6 3-pointers and scored a career-best 23 points to help Navy cruise by Lafayette 88-51 on Saturday.

Navy made 7 of 11 3-pointers by intermission and had a 17-point lead for its largest first-half margin against a Division I opponent this season. Tom Lacey’s steal and fast-break windmill dunk gave the Midshipmen a 73-43 lead with 7:44 to go.

It was Navy’s most points scored against a DI opponent since Nov. 24, 2010 against Towson.

Hasan Abdullah added 15 points and Lacey finished with 13 for Navy (8-10, 3-3 Patriot), which has won its last three conference games by at least 10 points for the first time since the 1999-00 season. The Mids had a season-high 13 steals, with four by Abdullah, and shot 60.3 percent overall from the floor.

Matt Klinewski led Lafayette (6-11, 2-4) with 16 points. The Leopards turned it over 20 times.