Duke Women’s Basketball Named NCAA Team of the Week

The NCAA recently announced Duke as the women’s college basketball Team of the Week. Duke recorded two routs of ACC opponents as they make a push up the conference standings.

Duke Women’s Basketball recorded two huge wins against Virginia Tech and Boston College last week. The Blue Devils hosted the 17th-ranked Hokies and dominated in a 84-59 win. On the road at Boston College, Duke recorded a 67-44 win after a great second half where they only allowed the Eagles to score 16 points. Redshirt junior guard Lexie Brown led the Blue Devils in both games with 29 and 22 points, earning ACC Player of the Week honors.

Head coach Joanne P. McCallie seems to have completely turned around the Duke Women’s Basketball program after last season’s struggles. The Blue Devils ended a 21-year NCAA Tournament streak and lost several key players as transfer, leading the athletic department to conduct an investigation of the program.

After entering the season unranked and failing to beat a Top 25 last season, the team has beat several ranked opponents this season and is climbing up the national rankings. The 14th-ranked Blue Devils have already knocked off No. 3 South Carolina, No. 8 Louisville, No. 17 Kentucky, and No. 17 Virginia Tech this season. In the NCAA committee’s early reveal of the Top 16 teams, Duke is ranked 11th and projected to be a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament at the moment.

Duke Women’s Basketball is 17-3 overall and 5-2 in ACC play, currently ranked 3rd in the conference. The Blue Devils have a huge road game this week at No. 8 Notre Dame on Thursday night. Duke has struggled against the Fighting Irish, losing four straight since they joined the ACC and 1-13 all-time. A win will solidify the Blue Devils as a possible contender in the ACC and NCAA after last year’s rough season.

