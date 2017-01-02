Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to undergo back surgery, will be sidelined indefinitely

Duke basketball coach and Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski will undergo back surgery, sidelining him for an indefinite period of time, the school announced Monday. Associate head coach Jeff Capel will take over for Coach K during his recovery.

The surgery is scheduled for Friday with Dr. Allen Friedman of the Duke University Hospital, according to a statement from Coach K, via a press release sent out by the school.



“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski.

“Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve.”

It’s just the latest of many setbacks for the program, which entered the season ranked No. 1 in the country.

The team has dealt with its fair share of injuries this season, starting with star freshman Harry Giles, who underwent knee surgery in October and missed the start of the season. Giles had been projected by some as the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA Draft. Injuries later sidelined a pair of other high-profile freshmen, Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden.

Just as the team got close to 100 percent health-wise, a new controversy arose when Grayson Allen was suspended indefinitely for tripping a player in a game against Elon.

While there is really no way to replace Coach K – who has a Division I record 1,055 career wins – Capel should be able to fill in adequately. Capel has experience serving as a head coach at VCU and Oklahoma over a nine-season stretch. During that time, Capel’s teams made three NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2009, thanks to the help of All-American Blake Griffin.

Duke did not release a timetable for Krzyzewski’s return.