Duke Basketball Turns Recruiting Attention to Five Star Point Guard

After losing recruiting target Matt Coleman to Texas, Duke Basketball will focus on talented 5-star Florida point guard prospect Trevon Duval.

2017 recruiting target Matt Coleman announced his college decision earlier this week, committing to Texas over the Blue Devils. Duke will now most likely turn their attention to 5-star point guard Trevon Duval, who recently provided a recruiting update from his top five schools.

Five-star point guard Trevon Duval listed his top five schools about a month ago, considering Duke among Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, and Seton Hall. In his latest recruiting update, Duval notes that he will take his time making his decision and has scheduled his official visits. He doesn’t plan to commit any time soon, but mentions that Duke’s message has been they want him to “come in and run the show” at point guard next season. The Blue Devils need a point guard after the transfer of Derryck Thornton and the early departure of Tyus Jones.

Duval is the top-ranked point guard prospect in the 2017 recruiting class and one of the top uncommitted players in the country. The 6-3 guard is known for his quickness, athleticism, and play-making abilities. Scout.com describes him as a “slick, quick” guard who is “arguably the best lay up maker in high school basketball”.

Duval’s current plan is to spend one season in college basketball before pursuing a professional career in the NBA. While he would be able to make an immediate impact, this could put the Blue Devils in the same position without a PG for the 2018 season. Trevon Duval would join a talented recruiting class at Duke including guards Gary Trent and Alex O’Connell as well as forward/center Wendell Carter.

