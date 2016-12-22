Duke Basketball Suspends Grayson Allen Indefinitely

Mike Krzyzewski announced that junior shooting guard Grayson Allen is suspended indefinitely after tripping an Elon player in the Blue Devils’ last game.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski recently announced that he has decided to suspend Grayson Allen for an indefinite period of time after another tripping incident against Elon. The Blue Devils struggled early but pulled away for a 72-61 win over the Phoenix.

The play in question occurred late in the first half with Duke up 32-24. Elon guard Steven Santa Ana was driving to the basket when Grayson Allen appeared to stick out his leg and trip Santa Ana after a foul was called. The referees reviewed the play and assessed Allen with a technical foul, and the coaching staff benched Allen for the remainder of the half and start of the second. The junior guard was very apologetic and emotional after the game, but will be disciplined by the coaching staff by missing the start of conference play.

Allen’s previous incidents occurred last season in games against Florida State and Louisville. Coach K released the following statement regarding Grayson Allen this morning:

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

There’s been no word on exactly how long Grayson Allen will be sitting out, but his absence will hurt Duke’s thin guard rotation. Fans can expect freshman guard Frank Jackson to be inserted back into the starting lineup. The Blue Devils have completed their non-conference schedule and will start ACC play on the road at Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve.

