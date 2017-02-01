The Sidelines: Jeff Capel discusses filling in for Coach K and Duke’s improved play

It’s time for a new episode of “The Sidelines Podcast” with FS1 college basketball insider Evan Daniels. This week Evan welcomes two very special guests: Duke interim coach Jeff Capel followed by a dive deep into the mid-major scene with UNC-Wilmington’s Kevin Keatts.

Capel is the first guest and touches upon the following:

His touching “Player’s Tribune” article about his father’s battle with ALS. Where did the idea to do the story come from? How has the story impacted readers all across the country? And to help the Capel’s and others in their fight against this terrible disease please click here.

The evolution of Duke’s team as a whole. What has allowed Luke Kennard to have a breakout sophomore season? And have fans seen the best of super-freshman Harry Giles yet?

Finally, Coach Capel answers the question everyone wants to know: When will Coach K be back on Duke’s sideline? He also explains why – in all his years around basketball – he has never seen a season quite like Duke has had this year.

Next up, Evan gets into the mind of Keatts, who led UNC-Wilmington to the NCAA Tournament last year and have the Seahawks at 20-3 overall in 2017.

Keatts discusses his wild road to becoming a Division I college basketball head coach. He was coaching in high school as recently as six years ago. What allowed him to make this meteoric rise?

Keatts spent three seasons on Rick Pitino’s staff. What allows Pitino to have so many assistants go on to success as head coaches?

And finally what can casual college basketball fans expect to see from UNC-Wilmington if they make this year’s NCAA Tournament?

