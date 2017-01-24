Duke Basketball Loses Another Player to Injury

Duke forward Chase Jeter missed the Blue Devils’ last couple of games and is out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure to treat a herniated disk.

Duke Basketball recently lost another player to injury after forward Chase Jeter had a procedure to repair a herniated disk. There is no timetable for Jeter’s recovery and the team has not announced when he is expected to return.

Chase Jeter missed the last two games for the Blue Devils against Miami and NC State. Jeter has shown flashes of improvement this season and started in six games while other players were out with injuries. The 6-10 forward did not make a huge statistical impact only averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. However, he was a good post defender contributing about 15 minutes per game and made key hustle plays for Duke.

Jeter’s injury coincides with the return of Amile Jefferson, so his loss does not hurt the Blue Devils depth too much. Still, Duke Basketball will have to adjust to his absence and it will affect the continuity of the roster. Additionally, the Blue Devils are still without head coach Mike Krzyzewski who is recovering from his own back surgery.

Duke Basketball will be back in action Saturday against another in-state ACC foe on the road at Wake Forest. Chase Jeter had a successful procedure and we wish him the best during his recovery!

