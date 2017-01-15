Drexel earns first CAA win by beating rival Delaware 76-60 (Jan 14, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Rodney Williams scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Drexel pulled away to defeat archrival Delaware 76-60 on Saturday.

Austin Williams added with 14 points, Miles Overton had 13, and Sammy Mojica finished one point shy of a triple-double with nine points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Dragons (7-11, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Anthony Mosely led all scorers with 18 points for Delaware (7-12, 0-6), which shot only 34 percent overall and 19 percent from 3-point range.

Drexel built an 11-point halftime lead and held a double-figure advantage throughout the second half. Williams scored a dunk and Austin Williams hit a jumper to spark an 8-0 Dragons’ run to open the second which gave them a 45-26 lead. It was Drexel’s largest lead of the afternoon.

The game was the 155th meeting between the two schools dating back to the 1911-12 season.