Drake takes out Indiana State 87-70 using balanced scoring (Jan 11, 2017)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Ore Arogundade scored 15 points, Billy Wampler had 14, and T.J. Thomas added 12 points as Drake beat Indiana State 87-70 on Wednesday night.
Wampler’s 3 broke a 30-all tie and was the beginning of a 12-3 Drake run to close the first half. Thomas’ jumper with 12:31 left extended the lead to 59-40. Thomas was 6 for 7 from the floor.
Reed Timmer scored 11 points and Graham Woodward scored 10 for Drake (5-12, 3-2 Missouri Valley).
Everett Clemons and Brenton Scott each scored 12 points for the Sycamores (6-11, 0-5) and Jordan Barnes added 10. Clemons also had 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs won back-to-back games for the second time this season and have won four of their last six after an eight-game losing streak. They shot 58 percent in the second half (19 of 33) while Indiana State was at 28 percent (10-36) but made 14 of 18 free throws.