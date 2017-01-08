Drake distances itself late from Evansville in 88-76 win (Jan 8, 2017)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Reed Timmer scored 28 points and Ore Arogundade had 17 in leading Drake to an 88-76 victory over Evansville on Sunday.

Timmer and Arogundade combined to shoot 15 for 23 from the floor and Timmer made all eight of his free throws. The Bulldogs as a team shot 23 for 25 (92 percent) from the free-throw line.

Ryan Taylor made a 3 to give Evansville a 72-70 lead with 4:03 to play. Casey Schlatter tied it with a pair of free throws, Arogundade hit a 3-pointers and Drake (4-12, 2-2 Missouri Valley) led the rest of the way.

T.J. Thomas made a layup and Arogundade made another 3 for an 80-72 lead. Thomas and De’Antae McMurray each finished with 10 points.

Jaylon Brown led Evansville (10-7, 1-3) with 23 points. Dru Smith and Duane Gibson scored 14 points apiece, and Taylor added 10.