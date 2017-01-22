Down Goes No. 14 Miami For Syracuse Basketball’s Biggest Victory Of Season

The Syracuse basketball team upset the No. 14 ranked Miami Hurricanes for their biggest win of the season. Brittney Sykes led the way with 29 points.

The Syracuse basketball team won their 16th straight home game with this victory over Miami, a franchise record. Bringing their record to 14-7 overall, 5-3 in the ACC. Snapping a two-game losing streak.

This was the best win of the season for the Orange who typically have started games slow this season. Not on Sunday. It started with a perfect first half which the Orange turned into a 16 point lead.

Looking the best they have all season led by Brittney Sykes’ 16 points in the first half. On the defensive end the Orange held Miami to 18% from downtown. Also forcing the Hurricanes into 13 first half turnovers. The Hurricanes finished with 23 turnovers, while the Orange finished with 13.

In the second half, the story was very much the same. SU held Miami to 19 points in the second half. After the game head coach Quentin Hillsman said, “that saved our season, that was the one.”

Just when it looked like this season was potentially going off the rails, coach Q said that this game

was a result of “urgency” and he challenged his team to “play tough” and they responded.

The Hurricanes got into a ton of foul trouble that resulted in four players getting fouled out.

Sykes finished with her second best performance of her career with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Much of the production came from Sykes and Alexis Peterson who combined for 53 points of the 81 total points scored by SU.

When you talk about padding the resume, you can’t get much better than what the Orange got today with this quality dominant win at home. This was the second largest win over a ranked opponent in Syracuse history.

Also a side note, Desiree Elmore as a freshman got into the game as well and showed a lot of heart. Coach Q said, “she’s starting to really figure it out and that she’s going to help us down the road.” She finished with three points and three rebounds in limited action.

Next game up SU will play their third straight ranked opponent when they travel to Blacksburg next Sunday against Virginia Tech.

