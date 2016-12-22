Dotson, Gray lead Houston over Liberty (Dec 21, 2016)
HOUSTON (AP) Damyean Dotson and Rob Gray scored 22 points each and Houston pulled away from Liberty in the second half to beat the Flames 77-54 on Wednesday night.
Dotson added 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season and 10th of his career. Gray turned in his seventh 20-point game this season and 14th in his career.
Wes Van Beck added 13 points and Danrad Knowles 10 for the Cougars (9-2), who have won three straight and four of their last five.
Houston, which led by one at halftime, used a 20-2 run over 6 1/2 minutes to break the game open, 72-52, with four minutes to go. Dotson had nine of his second-half points in the run.
Liberty did not have a field goal over the final 10:58 of the game, scoring only on a pair of free throws.
Ryan Kemrite had 15 points and Lovell Cabbil 14 for the Flames (5-8).