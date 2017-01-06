Dixon scores 26 points to lead Vaqueros to win in WAC opener (Jan 05, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Nick Dixon scored 26 points to lead Texas-Rio Grande Valley to an 83-64 victory over Chicago State on Thursday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Mike Hoffman added 12 points and 10 points for his first double-double with the Vaqueros (9-9, 1-0), who won their fourth straight. Antonio Green, who came in as the nation’s leader with 75 made 3-pointers, sank just 1 of 3 in finishing with 13 points.

Trayvon Palmer had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (4-13, 0-1), who shot 31 percent in losing their fourth straight. Palmer has seven double-doubles this season.

Gage Loy’s basket gave UTRGV the lead for good midway through the first half which ended with the Vaqueros ahead 42-32.

The Cougars were within eight points with seven minutes left in the game but the Vaqueros went on a 15-5 run, capped by a Green bucket with 2:14 remaining.