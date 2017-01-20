Dixon lifts William & Mary past James Madison, 73-72 (Jan 19, 2017)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Daniel Dixon scored 18 points, including the game-winning free throw with seven seconds left, and William & Mary sneaked by James Madison 73-72 on Thursday night.

The game went back-and-forth over the final 10 minutes, featuring four ties and seven lead changes. A Yohanny Dalembert jumper followed by a free throw about 45 seconds later gave the Dukes a 72-70 lead with 1:21 to go.

Omar Prewitt tied it on the next possession with an offensive rebound and layup for the Tribe (9-8, 3-3 Colonial). After stopping James Madison on the ensuing possession, Dixon was fouled by Jackson Kent and hit the second of two free throws for a 73-72 Tribe lead.

The Dukes had a final chance to win, but Ramone Snowden missed a layup at the buzzer.

Kent scored 17 points to lead James Madison (6-14, 4-3).