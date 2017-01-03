Dixon leads Quinnipiac in 81-78 comeback win over Niagara (Jan 02, 2017)
NIAGRA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) Mikey Dixon scored five of his 23 points in the final minute, Peter Kiss added 18, and Quinnipiac rallied late to beat Niagara 81-78 on Monday night, ending a two-game skid.
Donovan Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Daniel Harris had 12 boards, and the Bobcats (5-8, 2-1 Metro Atlantic ) outrebounded Niagara 52-45 and made 16 of 20 free throws
Trailing by four points at halftime, Quinnipiac rallied to a 77-76 lead on a 12-0 run capped by Dixon’s 3-pointer with 57 seconds left. Niagara led 78-77 on Shane Gatling’s layup with 38 seconds to go, but Dixon hit a jumper and Reggie Oliver added a pair of free throws after a turnover with 11 seconds left. The Purple Eagles’ final 3 was off the mark.
Kahlil Dukes scored 11 points, Marvin Prochet added 10 and the Purple Eagles led 41-37 at the half.
Chris Barton and Prochet scored 15 apiece, Dukes and Dominic Robb had 13 each, and Gatling added 12 for Niagara (4-10, 1-2).