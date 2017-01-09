Dillon Brooks Won’t Face Suspension From Pac-12

Dillon Brooks will not miss any time following his actions against Washington State over the weekend.

By now everyone has seen Dillon Brooks bend his leg back and kick Josh Hawkinson in the groin. The Pac-12 Conference reviewed the film and determined that the game ejection on Saturday was enough punishment for the Oregon Ducks Junior. He will not be disciplined by the Pac-12 Conference over the incident.

With about 15 minutes left in the first half on Saturday against Washington State, Brooks was going to the basket, driving the lane and missed his shot. He went up for the rebound with two Washington State defenders and came down awkwardly trapping his leg underneath his body. When he extended his leg, Hawkinson was in the way. He was given a Flagrant 2 Foul and ejected from the game. Oregon still went on to win and now has a 12 game winning streak.

PAC-12: Conference office reviewed the tape of Dillon Brooks’ ejection Saturday at Washington State for kicking the Cougars’ Josh Hawkinson and said Sunday it won’t take any further action. Brooks can play in the Ducks next game against Oregon State. Andy Katz(via ESPN)

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points per game this season for the Oregon Ducks after starting the season on the bench and coming off the bench. He has now returned to the Starting Lineup. Oregon moved up this week to 13th in the Associated Press poll after sweeping the Washington schools on the road.

The Oregon Ducks return home to Matthew Knight Arena this week and face Oregon State in a Civil War matchup. (7:30pm Pacific Time, Pac-12 Network)

