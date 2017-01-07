Dillon Brooks Ejection Looms Over Oregon Ducks Win vs Washington State

Chris Boucher and the Oregon Ducks handled Washington State, but the ejection of Dillon Brooks was the story of the game.

The first five minutes saw both Oregon and Washington State in a battle. The Ducks clung to a one point lead 12-11 with just under 15 minutes to go in the first half. Oregon saw four early fouls. Oregon started the game 3 for 5 from beyond the arc including a dead center three-pointer from Chris Boucher, who was starting to look more like himself following an ankle injury.

Dillon Brooks was ejected from #15 Oregon’s 85-66 win over Washington State after this Flagrant 2 foul pic.twitter.com/gahBMlmDNz — March Madness 2017 (@Madness2017) January 8, 2017

Dillon Brooks picked up a Flagrant 2 foul giving up two free throws to Washington State as the Cougars took an 18-15 lead. Brooks was ejected from the game for the foul that they called as having intent. Dylan Ennis tied the game with a three-pointer to bring the game to an 18-18 tie. He would need to step up the rest of the way for Oregon.

Jordan Bell picked up his second foul on Offense with just under 8 minutes left in the first half. Both calls on Bell were charging fouls to the basket. Washington State was averaging 61 percent from the floor in the first half with Oregon hitting at 43 percent. The Cougars were beating Oregon on rebounds to that point 12 to 7.

The Oregon Ducks watched Washington State go on a four and a half minute streak without a field goal, but they were sent to the line to take a 33-30 lead with just under 4 minute left in the first half.

In getting a better look at Dillon Brooks and the Flagrant foul he fell awkwardly almost to the side. As his upper body hit the floor his feet went up and hit a Washington player. I don’t believe Brooks had control at that point and the Washington player was in the way of his feet coming down.

Jordan Bell went into the locker room with two fouls. Washington State had several players in foul trouble entering the second half with Conor Clifford(3), Josh Hawkinson(2) and Robert Franis(2). The game was tied at 37 entering halftime.

The second half was one where Oregon stepped up and exerted some dominance. Chris Boucher caught fire from three point range finishing the game with 29 points and 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in a 85-66 win over Washington State.

Oregon landed better than 50 percent from three-point range and for he game picked up 19 points off turnovers to win their 12th straight game without the services of Dillon Brooks.

Oregon returns home and will take on Oregon State in the first Basketball Civil War matchup of the season next Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. (7:30pm Pacific Time, Pac-12 Network)

