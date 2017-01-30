Devils in Detail Live: Episode 2

The staff at Devils in Detail has been hard at work trying to develop more ways to stay informed about the latest Arizona State News than by just reading articles.

For the past three months, everyone here at Devils in Detail has been trying to think of new ways to give our readers more than just written content. We are proud to introduce Devils in Detail Live, an in-studio show that gives our readers a new way to connect with Devils in Detail.

This in-studio show will be a weekly endeavor that gives our writers a way to express themselves through a camera lens. While we will be hard at work continuing to develop this show, we won’t let our written content suffer. Our readers keep the site going strong and allows us to add a video element to the Devils in Detail brand. So without any more hesitation, here is episode two of Devils in Detail Live.



On episode two of Devils in Detail Live, join host Hunter Robinson as he brings on Devils in Detail contributors to discuss the latest in Arizona State Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, and Hockey.

If you enjoy Devils in Detail Live make sure to subscribe to the YouTube page where you can find more video content such as pre and post game analysis along with weekly round tables about the current state of your favorite Arizona State sports.

Feel free to leave your comments below with feedback as to how you think the show was, helpful suggestions are always welcome.

This article originally appeared on