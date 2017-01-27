Despite recent struggles, the future of Michigan State basketball is bright

Despite the struggles during the 2016-17 season, Michigan State basketball has as bright a future as any program in the country.

Michigan State has struggled this season. People expected the Spartans to be a top-15 team this year, but injuries and a lack of production from the team’s upperclassmen have held them back. However, no one should be worried about the long-term future of the Spartan basketball program.

Tom Izzo’s team is hurting this year due to a lot of recruiting misses in the 2013 and 2014 recruiting classes. Those are now coming back to bite him and this year’s team. Luckily for him, Since that disappointing 2014 recruiting class, Izzo has done a great job of recruiting.

The 2015 class hasn’t been anywhere near as good as the 2016 class has been thus far, but it did produce Deyonta Davis (who went pro after one year), Matt McQuaid and Kyle Ahrens. The 2016 class brought in arguably Izzo’s best recruiting class ever: Miles Bridges, Cassius Winston, Josh Langford and Nick Ward. Two five-star players, with each one being a top-50 recruit nationally.

People from the MSU fan base criticized Izzo for missing out on many top targets such as Jabari Parker, Cliff Alexander, Tyus Jones, Jahlil Okafor and Tyler Ulis, among others. Izzo has been able to adjust and get his top targets.

The 2017 class is already shaping up to be great, with five-star Jaren Jackson, Jr and four-star Xavier Tillman already being signed. Five-star players Brian Bowen and Brandon McCoy are still highly considering MSU and the former is visiting this weekend.

While Izzo has landed highly-rated players like Gary Harris, Branden Dawson and Kalin Lucas, among others, he has never done so at this high of a clip. Michigan State has proven to be the program kids want to play at in the Midwest.

Michigan State is not at the level of a Kentucky or Duke, but they can beat out those schools for recruits that are in the Midwest region or have a connection to Michigan State.

