Denzel-Dyson leads Samford to 70-65 win over W Carolina (Jan 02, 2017)

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) Demetrius Denzel-Dyson scored 15 points, Wyatt Walker added 11 and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Samford beat Western Carolina 70-65 on Monday night to win its fourth straight and open Southern Conference play at 2-0 for the first time in school history.

Leading 33-25 at halftime, Samford trailed 56-52 after Western Carolina’s Elijah Pughsley scored three straight 3-pointers. The Bulldogs regained the lead 64-63 after Denzel-Dyson’s free throw and a layup, and Josh Sharkey and Christen Cunningham combined for six free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Alex Thompson scored 10 points and Sharkey had seven steals for the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0), who made 28 of 37 free throws, outscoring Western Carolina by 21 at the line.

Onno Steger made five 3-pointers for 15 points, Marc Gosselin and Pughsley scored 12 apiece, and Devin Peterson added 10 with five assists for the Catamounts (5-10, 0-2), who have lost two straight.