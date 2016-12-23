Denver dominates UC Riverside 73-55 for 5th straight win (Dec 22, 2016)

DENVER (AP) Joe Rosga scored 18 points, dished out five assists and had three steals as Denver dominated UC Riverside 73-55 to pick up its fifth straight win on Thursday night.

Daniel Amigo added 12 points and tied his career high with 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. Jake Krafka also had 12 points, hitting 5 of 6 from the floor, and Ade Murkey chipped in 10 for Denver (8-5).

Krafka drilled a 3-pointer at the 10:57 mark of the first half to give the Pioneers the lead for good, 18-15. Denver led 35-23 at the break. UC Riverside closed 49-41 midway through the second half. The Pioneers had a 17-7 run to lead 66-48 with 5:38 remaining in the game.

Secean Johnson had 15 points and Chance Murray added 10 for UC Riverside (1-8), which has dropped seven consecutive games.