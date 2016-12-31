Dennis hits 9 3s, scores 36 as Jackson St beats NAIA Fisk (Dec 30, 2016)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Edric Dennis made a program-record nine 3-pointers, finished with a career-high 36 points and had five assists and Jackson State beat NAIA Fisk 94-62 on Friday night.

Dontaveon Robinson had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Janarius Middleton scored 13 with seven rebounds and Yettra Specks added 11 points and five assists.

Dennis hit two 3-pointers during a personal 10-0 run that gave Jackson State (4-9) the lead, 29-19, for good with 1:27 left in the half. Fisk scored 10 of the next 12 points to pull within two on a 3-pointer by Walter Arnold early in the second half, but the Tigers answered with a 16-5 run to make it 47-34 with 15:07 remaining and led by double figures the rest of the way.

JSU scored 27 points off 20 Fisk turnovers and converted 13 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points.

Joshua Madison had 16 points and Arnold scored 12 for the Bulldogs.