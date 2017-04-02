South Carolina coach Dawn Staley fulfills championship promise to Carolyn Peck

After winning Sunday's national championship game, South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley took a moment in her press conference to share a promise that she made to Carolyn Peck, the only other African-American woman to coach a national champion.

“Carolyn Peck, a few years ago, when she was commentating, she gave me a piece of her net,” Staley said. “She told me to keep it. I've had it in my wallet for years.”

“She said, 'When you win your national championship, just return it.'” Staley added. “I'm going to have to pass a piece of my net on to somebpdy else so they can share and hopefully accomplish something as big as this. I do have to give a shout out to Carolyn Peck, and I will return her net, thankfully.”

The Gamecocks won their first women's basketball national championship by defeating Mississippi State 67–55 on Sunday afternoon.

