Davis scores career-high 35, hits game winner for Charlotte (Jan 21, 2017)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jon Davis drilled the game winner with 0.2 seconds left as part of a career-high 35 points and Charlotte outlasted Old Dominion 74-72 on Saturday night.

The game was back-and-forth the entire second half, neither team led by more than four points. A Hudson Price jumper gave the 49ers (9-9, 3-4 Conference USA) a 72-71 lead with 2:16 remaining. After a near two minute scoreless period, Old Dominion’s Zoran Talley stepped to the line with an opportunity to give the Monarchs the lead. Talley hit just 1 of 2 and the score was tied.

After Charlotte called a time out, Davis hit the game winner. ODU (11-8, 4-3) never got a final shot.

Austin Ajukwa added a career-high 17 points for the 49ers, who shot 41.8 percent and made 24 of 28 free throws.

Ahmad Caver hit five 3s for 25 points to lead the Monarchs. Talley added 16.