Davis scores 20 as Ole Miss beats Tennessee 80-69 (Jan 17, 2017)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Terence Davis scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Mississippi closed with a 12-2 run in the final three minutes Tuesday night to defeat Tennessee 80-69.

Sebastian Saiz added 17 points and 10 boards for Ole Miss (11-7, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) while Breein Tyree and Justas Furmanavicius scored 15 apiece. The Rebels held Tennessee without a field goal in the final 4:13, setting up the decisive late surge.

Robert Hubbs III and Lamonte Turner had 15 points apiece for Tennessee (9-9, 2-4). Jordan Bowden added 14 points as the Vols finished 25 of 71 (35 percent) from the field, including 10 consecutive misses to close the game.

Ole Miss was 26 of 54 (48 percent) from the field, despite shooting 1 of 14 from 3-point range. The Rebels out rebounded Tennessee 50-42.

BROOKS HOSPITALIZED

Ole Miss guard Rasheed Brooks collapsed from a seizure in the team huddle during a timeout with 17:21 remaining. Brooks was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford for further evaluation. School officials confirmed his condition as stable and conscious.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols squandered a 52-39 lead with 15 minutes remaining and have lost four of the last five games. …Tennessee forced 17 turnovers and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, but faded in the final 15 minutes. …Kyle Alexander had 6 points, 6 rebounds and a blocked shot in 20 minutes.

Ole Miss: The Rebels won without its leading scorer Deandre Burnett, sidelined by an ankle injury, and lost Brooks early in the second half. The Rebels struggled early with a top-heavy SEC schedule, but have three of the next four games at home, including a critical non-conference match with No. 6 Baylor.

UP NEXT

Tennessee opens a three-game home stand against Mississippi State on Saturday.

Ole Miss visits Missouri on Saturday.