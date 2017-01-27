Davis scores 19, Charlotte beats North Texas 82-81 (Jan 26, 2017)

DENTON, Texas (AP) Jon Davis had 19 points and Charlotte rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat North Texas 82-81 on Thursday night.

The 49ers (10-9, 4-4 Conference USA) had six players score in double figures and made 17 of 18 free throws in the second half, including all 13 in the final 3:10 when they rallied to take the lead.

Davis’ 3-point play at the 3:10 mark cut the deficit to 71-70 and sparked a 13-4 run for Charlotte capped by Quentin Jackson’s free throws to make it 80-75 with seven seconds left.

J-Mychal Reese hit a pair of 3s in the final four seconds for the Mean Green (6-14, 0-8), but Davis’ pair of free throws with 3 seconds left made them irrelevant.

Jackson added 17 points and Austin Ajukwa had 13 points and 10 boards for Charlotte.

A.J. Lawson led North Texas with 23 points and 12 boards.