Davis, Alstork help Wright St hold off Cleveland St 55-51 (Jan 05, 2017)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Steven Davis had 15 points, Mark Alstork added 12 and 12 rebounds and Wright State edged Cleveland State 55-51 on Thursday night.

After nine ties and 11 lead changes, Alstork’s free throw with 20 seconds left gave the Raiders the lead, 24-23, for good at the half. Davis opened the second half with a jumper and Alstork had a basket and two free throws but Wright State never led by more than seven.

The Vikings only got it back to a one-possession game on three occasions, the last 53-51 on a jumper by Kenny Carpenter with 48 seconds to play. After a turnover, Cleveland State missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and a shot after getting the rebound. Justin Mitchell rebounded the miss and secured the game with two free throws with 11 seconds left.

The Raiders (11-5, 2-1 Horizon League), had a 35-22 rebounding advantage and nine more points at the foul line to offset 19 turnovers.

Demonte Flannigan had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland State (5-10, 1-2), who were 4 of 24 from 3-point range.