Davis’ 22 points lead Wright State past Detroit, 87-72 (Dec 31, 2016)

DETROIT (AP) Steven Davis scored 22 points and Wright State built a nine-point lead in the first half and cruised to an 87-72 win over Detroit Mercy Saturday afternoon to even its Horizon League record through two games.

The Raiders finished the 2016 portion of their schedule on a high note, shooting 55.8 percent from the field (29 of 52) and spreading out 21 assists.

The Raiders, who connected on just 4 of 26 3-point attempts in a loss to Oakland in the conference opener, shot 12 of 21 from deep against the Titans.

Justin Mitchell came off the bench for Wright State (10-5, 1-1) to spread around seven assists and Mike La Tulip added 14 points in relief.

Corey Allen scored 23 points with Jaleel Hogan adding another 16. Detroit Mercy (2-12, 0-2) was 25 of 50 from the field, but converted just 7 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc.