Ex-Baylor coach Dave Bliss resigns after release of documentary on murder scandal

Former Baylor head coach Dave Bills resigned from his job at Southwestern Christian after the release of a documentary looking at the men's basketball scandal at Baylor that included a player killing a teammate.

Bliss, 73, coached at Oklahoma, SMU, New Mexico and Baylor before being hired at the NAIA school in April 2015.

Bliss had repeated his claims in a Showtime documentary, “Disgraced,” that one of his players was a drug dealer before being shot and killed by a teammate in 2003.

Former player Patrick Dennehy was murdered by teammate Carlton Dotson and his body was found in July 2003, shot twice in the head. Dotson is serving a 35-year prison sentence for the murder.

“I accepted Coach Bliss' resignation earlier today and our prayers and wishes are with him as he transitions,” University President Reggies Wenyika said in a statement. “I have tasked a committee with commencing an immediate search and making a final recommendation for a new head coach to the Athletic Director and me.

“As president, I would like to reiterate the University's commitment to ensuring the success of our student athletes on and off the field or court and look forward to the next participation season with new leadership in our men's basketball program.”

Bliss resigned from Baylor in 2003 after an audio recording surfaced in which he encouraged players to lie about Dennehy being a drug dealer. Bliss was trying to cover up NCAA violations involving Dennehy which revealed that he paid for Dennehy's tuition.

– Scooby Axson

