Daum’s 33 lifts S. Dakota State past Nebraska-Omaha, 88-84 (Jan 28, 2017)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Mike Daum’s layup with over a minute to go gave South Dakota State a four-point lead and the Jackrabbits made it stick to earn an 88-84 win over Nebraska-Omaha in a Summit League battle Saturday night.

Daum missed a layup with 1:25 left, grabbed the offensive rebound but missed the put-back, then had his layup blocked by Tra-Deon Hollins before finally scoring with 1:12 left to give South Dakota State an 85-81 advantage.

Mitchell Hahn hit the second of two free throws to get Omaha within three, 85-82. Daum made the second of two free throws to make it a four-point game.

Daum finished with 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including 4 of 8 from long distance, and grabbed nine rebounds for South Dakota State (10-14, 3-6).

Omaha (11-11, 4-5), which won the first meeting between the teams 101-93, got 20 points from Marcus Tyus.