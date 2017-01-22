Daniels and Bonam each score 24 as Utah beats Washington (Jan 21, 2017)

SEATTLE (AP) Devon Daniels could not be stopped. Seemingly whenever he wanted to get to the rim, the chance was there for Daniels to score.

Just wait until the Utah freshman starts getting more consistent shooting from the perimeter, too.

”He brings a physical nature from the three-spot that we really haven’t had since we got here, defensively, rebounding and once he gets going downhill he’s hard to stop,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said.

Daniels darted through Washington’s defense for a career-high 24 points, Lorenzo Bonam also had a career-high 24 points and Utah pulled away in the second half for a 94-72 win over the Huskies Saturday night.

Daniels continued his strong freshman season by abusing Washington on the pick-and-roll. Daniels got to the rim with ease and finished his opportunities, hitting 10 of 13 shots and topping his previous high of 19 in the Runnin’ Utes loss at Xavier last month.

He also knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts.

”It’s going to be hard when people have to guard him on the perimeter and he’s got his ability to beat people off the bounce. That’s going to be a nice little combination,” Krystkowiak said.

Bonam took over for stretches of the second half, surpassing his previous career-best of 21 points set earlier this season against UC Riverside. Bonam made 10 of 12 shots as Utah (14-5, 5-2 Pac-12) shot 68 percent in the first half and 60 percent for the game.

Markelle Fultz led Washington (9-10, 2-5) with 30 points, his third straight game with at least 30 points. But Washington lost for the third time in four games and Fultz got little help. David Crisp was the only other Washington player in double figures with 14 points, but was just 4-of-13 shooting.

”We felt like we were making progress. Tonight was kind of an exam to see. And we failed the exam,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said. ”We took some steps backward – defensively, for sure.”

Washington made one run in the second half, trimming what was an 18-point deficit to 71-63 after Fultz hit a 3 from the top of the key. Bonam scored on consecutive possessions and started a 10-0 run by Utah that pushed the lead back to 18 and sent fans for the exits.

Utah played its second straight game without leading scorer David Collette. The 6-foot-10 forward did not make the trip to the Northwest and remained back in Salt Lake City after experiencing concussion symptoms. Kyle Kuzma added 22 points and 15 rebounds despite battling the flu.

FABULOUS FIRST HALF

Utah was fantastic offensively in the first half. It helped the Huskies allowed Utah eight layups, two dunks and 28 points in the paint in the first half. But Utah also made Washington pay for defensive lapses on the perimeter, knocking down 5 of 7 3-pointers in building a 53-40 halftime lead. The 53 points matched a season-high in a first half for the Utes.

The only reason Washington was within 13 at the half was because of Fultz and his 16 points. Fultz was 5-of-8 shooting; the rest of the Huskies were 10-of-31.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes like shooting against Washington. Last year in Salt Lake City, the Utes shot 67 percent in a 90-82 win. That included shooting 70.3 percent in the second half. Utah has scored at least 80 points in the past three games against Washington.

Washington: Foul trouble was problematic Washington starters Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle. Both picked up important fouls early in each half and spent lengthy stretches on the bench. Thybulle had eight points in 21 minutes. Dickerson had just three points in 19 minutes.

SCORING STREAK

Utah has scored at least 80 points in five straight games for the first time since early in the 1993-94 season. The 94 points scored against Washington was the second-most the Utes have scored against a Pac-12 opponent since joining the conference in the 2011-12 season. Utah scored 96 against Stanford last year.

”I think we’re just playing good basketball. We’re taking good shots. We’re sharing the ball,” Kuzma said.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes return home to host Oregon on Thursday night.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Arizona State on Wednesday.