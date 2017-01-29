Dandridge, Williams lead Florida A&M past Delaware St 81-68 (Jan 28, 2017)

DOVER, Del. (AP) Derrick Dandridge and Desmond Williams scored 17 points apiece and Florida A&M used a big second half to defeat Delaware State 81-68 on Saturday.

Marcus Barham added 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers and Justin Ravenel and Nasire Core had 10 apiece for the Rattlers (5-16, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic).

Florida A&M trailed 32-26 at the half but took a 46-45 lead on a Barham 3 with 12:07 left. The Hornets retook the lead at the foul line but Williams and Core had baskets and Core added two from the line to make it 53-47 with 7:28 left.

Barham fed Williams for a dunk at 5:19 to push the lead to 11. The lead reached 15 points as the Rattlers made 23 of 24 free throws in the second half.

Dana Raysor led the Hornets (5-17, 2-5) with 23 points with Kavon Waller and DeAndre Haywood adding 15 apiece.