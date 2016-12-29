Cunningham, Thompson lead Samford over Fort Valley St. 94-74 (Dec 28, 2016)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Christen Cunningham scored 19 points and had six assists, and Alex Thompson added 18 points as Samford rolled to a 94-74 victory over Division II Fort Valley State on Wednesday night.

Cunningham was 7 of 9 from the floor. Thompson was 7-of-15 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Wyatt Walker added 13 points for Samford (9-4), which shot 59 percent from the field but just 26 of 40 (65 percent) from the free-throw line. Josh Sharkey added 11 points and 10 assists.

Jaylon McMillan scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Fort Valley State. Denard Williams chipped in 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

McMillan made a 3 to pull the Wildcats to 20-19 early in the first half. The Bulldogs closed on a 34-14 run, led 54-33 at the break and cruised from there.

It was the first meeting between the schools.