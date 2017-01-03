Cunningham hits 4 3s, scores 24; SC Upstate beats UMKC 84-75 (Jan 02, 2017)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Mike Cunningham made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 24 points and South Carolina Upstate rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Missouri-Kansas City 84-75 on Monday night.

Malik Moore added 15 points and nine rebounds while Michael Buchanan had 12 and 12 – his eighth double-double this season and third in the last four games.

Cunningham hit a 3 and then a jumper to pull the S.C. Upstate (10-7) within eight points less than a minute into the second half. Deion Holmes converted two 3-point plays during 17-6 run that gave the Spartans their first lead, 55-54, with 8:39 to go.

The lead changed on each of the next six possessions, the last of which was a 3-point play by Buchanan to spark an 8-0 spurt that gave S.C. Upstate the lead for good. Cunningham scored 13 points in the final 4:48 as the Spartans pulled away.

LaVell Boyd led UMKC (7-9) with 16 points.