Cumberlander’s late 3 lifts CCSU over St Francis (Pa) in OT (Jan 21, 2017)

LORETTA, Pa. (AP) Khalen Cumberlander scored 19 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in overtime, lifting Central Connecticut to an 84-83 win over St. Francis (Pa) and its first Northeast Conference victory on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (3-16, 1-7) trailed 82-78 with 25 seconds left in overtime, but Kevin Seymour’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left cut it to 82-81. Central Connecticut fouled immediately, and Georgios Angelous made 1 of 2 from the line for St. Francis for an 83-81 lead.

Cumberlander got the ball at midcourt along the left baseline, dribbled to the top of the key, and raised up for a 3 and his 1,000th career point.

Austin Nehls made a career-high six 3s and finished with 21 points, and Mustafa Jones added 20 for the Blue Devils.

The Red Flash (7-12, 4-4) sent it to overtime on Keith Braxton’s coast-to-coast layup with 10 seconds left in regulation. Braxton finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Jamaal King had 20 points.