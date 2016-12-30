Cromer scores career-high 30, ETSU beats Savannah St. 92-71 (Dec 29, 2016)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) T.J. Cromer scored a career-high 30 points and East Tennessee State rebounded from a loss to Tennessee by walloping Savannah State 92-71 Thursday night.

The Bucs opened the game with a dunk from Hanner Mosquera-Perea and never trailed. Mosquera-Perea finished with 13 points, two blocked shots and eight rebounds for ETSU (10-3). Devontavius Payne hit a season-high five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, A.J. Merriweather added 11 points with five steals.

Savannah State (3-10) rallied throughout the game, but could never get close. Dexter McClanahan led the Tigers with a career-high 28 points on a career-best seven 3-ponters. Robert Kelly Jr. added 10 points. Savannah State committed 21 turnovers and ETSU had 11 steals and out-rebounded the Tigers 46-38.

The Bucs are 5-1 at home, the lone loss coming in front of a capacity crowd as the SEC’s Tennessee rallied in the final two minutes.