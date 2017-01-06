Cromer, Payne lead ETSU to 115-71 win over The Citadel (Jan 05, 2017)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) T.J. Cromer had 19 points and four steals, Devontavious Payne hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 19 more and ETSU cruised to a 115-71 win over The Citadel on Thursday night.

A.J. Merriweather scored 14, Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass had 12 points apiece and Jermaine Long added 11. David Burrell had 10 points and eight rebounds while Glass added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Merriweather’s 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run to open the game and ETSU (12-3, 2-0 Southern Conference) never trailed. Jason Williams and Payne each made a 3 during an 11-2 spurt that made it 21-9 with 13:40 left in the half and the Buccaneers led by double digits the rest of the way.

Brian White had 15 points and nine rebounds and Quayson Williams scored 13 for The Citadel (8-9, 1-3). The Bulldogs have lost five of their last six.

ETSU cracked the 100-point plateau for the second-straight game and fourth time this season.