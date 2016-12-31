Cromer 21 points sparks ETSU in easy romp past VMI, 102-75 (Dec 31, 2016)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) T.J. Cromer tossed in 21 points and East Tennessee State scored more than 100 points for the second time this season with a 102-75 romp past VMI in the Southern Conference opener for both schools Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers beat Detroit Mercy, 107-78, November 14. At 11-3 the Bucs are off to their best start since the 1990-91 squad opened on a 14-1 roll.

ETSU built a 12-point lead at intermission, 47-35 and erupted for 55 points in the second half. The Bucs had a dozen players score in the contest while shooting 55.7 percent overall from the field (34 of 61) and converted 26 of 34 attempts from the line (76.5 percent).

David Burrell had 12 points for ETSU (11-3, 1-0) and Devontavius Payne added another 10, both off the bench.

Julian Eleby scored 21 points to lead VMI (3-9, 0-1), with QJ Peterson adding another 16.