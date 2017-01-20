Cousins, Polite help power Radford past Longwood, 72-60 (Jan 19, 2017)

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) Justin Cousins scored 18 points and Ed Polite Jr. scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Radford beat Longwood, 72-60 in a Big South showdown Thursday night.

Khris Lane hit a pair of free throws to pull Longwood within two, 33-31, early in the second half but Radford rallied behind a Donald Hicks layup, a Randy Phillips dunk, and a Justin Cousin trey that made it 40-33 barely four minutes into the second half.

Caleb Tanner knocked down a 3-ponter with 14:34 left to give the Highlanders (9-10, 4-3) a double-digit advantage, 45-35.

Radford held a commanding advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Lancers 43-27 while pulling down 16 caroms off the offensive glass. The Highlanders shot 23 of 56 (41.1 percent) from the field, including 7 of 23 from long range.

Lane finished with 18 points to lead Longwood (6-12, 3-4). Isaiah Walton added 16 points.