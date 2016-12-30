Cooper, Anderson help Green Bay top Cleveland St 76-75 in OT (Dec 29, 2016)

CLEVELAND (AP) Charles Cooper had 19 points and eight rebounds and Trevor Anderson’s free throw with five seconds left lifted Green Bay to a 76-75 overtime win over Cleveland State in the Horizon League opener for both teams Thursday night.

Kerem Kanter, the younger brother of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter, had 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Green Bay. It’s the second consecutive and second career, double-double for the junior.

Cooper made two free throws to give Green Bay (7-6) a 74-69 lead with 48 seconds left. Twelve seconds later Kenny Carpenter buried a 3 for Cleveland State (4-9) before Anderson made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 75-72 with 34 seconds remaining. Rob Edwards hit a 3 with 16 seconds left to tie it before Anderson’s free throw that proved to be the winner.

Khalil Small’s layup with 32 left in regulation tied the game at 67 forcing the extra session.

Edwards finished with 22 points for the Vikings.