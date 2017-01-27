Cooks hits winning free throws for Winthrop (Jan 26, 2017)

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) Xavier Cooks made two free throws with 14 seconds left that gave Winthrop a 72-70 victory over Gardner-Webb on Thursday night.

Gardner-Webb trailed by 19 points before going on a 15-0 run to get within two points with 11:27 left but wasn’t able to catch the Eagles until LaQuincy Rideau put in a layup with 1:41 left then added a tying free throw 30 seconds later.

Both teams missed shots before Cooks was fouled and made the only two free throws he took in the game. Rideau dribbled the ball off his foot but Gardner-Webb kept possession with 2.5 seconds left. Duby Okeke blocked Tyrell Nelson’s shot under the basket as time expired.

Cooks finished with 19 points and Keon Johnson 15 for the Eagles (16-4, 8-1), who stayed atop the Big South standings by winning their seventh straight, their longest winning streak since 2009-10.

David Efianayi scored 22 points and DJ Laster a career-high 20 for Gardner-Webb (11-11, 4-5).