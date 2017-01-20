Conference to investigate wild college hoops brawl after chair assault video emerges

A wild brawl that unfolded during a college basketball game in Tennessee over the weekend is under investigation by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The conference is reviewing the incident, which featured players from the Division II LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College basketball teams fighting on the court, to determine disciplinary action.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill basketball skirmish, either. As video posted on social media shows, a man swung a folding chair and struck a Lane player during the fracas. This is basically the WWE version of college basketball fights.

According to a spokeswoman from LeMoyne-Owen, the school has identified the chair assailant and is looking to “press charges to the fullest extent of the law” because such behavior is not tolerated on campus. (I would hope not!) They say he is not a student from the school.

As a result of the wild melee, the game was postponed and there is no make-up date scheduled yet. Lane is scheduled to play LeMoyne again next month. Let’s hope that goes a little more smoothly.