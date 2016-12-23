Comparing two former Indiana Basketball stars in the NBA

There seems to be a lot in common between Indiana Basketball products Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo. They now both hold significant roles with the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively.

Both Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo have had successful careers thus far. Both have been overlooked due to various reasons though. Here’s a little bit more on the pair of two-guards who are now the number two players on their respective teams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder shipped big man Serge Ibaka off to Orlando. In return they collected the former Hoosier with Kevin Durant’s destination still up in the air. Just after the 4th of July the NBA superstar made his decision. Controversial in nature, a 2-year $54 million contract with the Golden State Warriors meant Oladipo’s expectations were elevated. Oladipo has been expected to serve as sidekick to elite star Russell Westbrook.

Like Oladipo, Gordon has been asked to step up in a major way. Gordon has become the number two-man for the Houston Rockets. Much like the Thunder, both teams are trying to make some noise in a dangerous Western Conference.

Gordon has fit in nicely this season with the Rockets. His role different from what he is used to. Being asked to serve as the sixth man off the bench. A role that he has never served in his NBA career. He is averaging 17.4 points per game and shooting an impressive 43% from deep this season.

But more importantly, he has played in every game so far. Gordon is an extremely talented player who has been hindered by injuries throughout his veteran NBA career. If the former First-Team All-Big Ten performer can continue to stay healthy and knock down threes, the Rockets will be competitive in the Western Conference.

The pair of former Hoosiers are finally starting to get the recognition that they deserve. By and large Oladipo was stuck with a poor Magic team and Gordon has suffered numerous injuries over his career. Hoosier fans know what both Gordon and Oladipo are capable of doing from their time playing in the illustrious Assembly Hall.

They have both been playing extremely well this year. The Rockets and Thunder are going to rely heavily on the former Hoosiers to step up and be big-time players. Hopes of playoff contention will hinder on their production down the stretch.

This article originally appeared on