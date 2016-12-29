Combs breaks 1,000 career points in IUPUI’s 81-60 win (Dec 28, 2016)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Darell Combs scored 23 points and Matt O’Leary sparked a surge with a 3-pointer as IUPUI defeated NAIA Marian College 81-60 in a final nonconference game Wednesday night.

Combs has five games in double figures this season and broke past 1,000 career points in the second half. O’Leary finished with 10 points and six rebounds, all defensive boards, and hit a 3-pointer that lifted the Jaguars (6-8) into an 18-16 lead and sparked a 20-8 run over the last six minutes into a 38-24 halftime lead.

Aaron Brennan matched his season high with 13 points for IUPUI, which shot 47 percent from the floor, made 10 3-pointers and scored 19 points off 17 Marian turnovers.

Wesley Stowers paced Marian (9-8) with 16 points, Andrew Jordan added 13 with 10 rebounds and Sam Guymon scored 12 for Marion, which fielded eight players.