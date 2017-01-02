Columbia hits season-high 13 3s in 98-73 rout of Maine (Jan 02, 2017)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) Luke Petrasek scored 22 points, Mike Smith had 21 and the duo combined to make six of Columbia’s season-high 13 3-pointers in a 98-73 victory over Maine on Monday.

Petrasek was just 6 of 15 from the floor but hit 7 of 8 free-throw attempts and Smith scored 21 for the second straight game.

Quinton Adlesh buried a 3 from the wing to put Columbia up by 20 points with 11:16 left and the Lions never looked back.

Jake Killingsworth added 12 points for Columbia (5-7) and Jeff Coby grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds. The Lions, who were 13 of 29 from distance and 21 of 30 at the line, snapped a two-game slide.

The Lions led 49-39 at the break after making eight 3-pointers and grabbing nine offensive rebounds. Petrasek had 14 points and six rebounds, and Smith added 12 points.

Danny Evans led Maine (4-11) with a career-high 16 points and Marko Pirovic added 13. The Black Bears lost their fifth straight.