Colorado beats No. 10 Oregon 74-65, ends Ducks’ streak at 17 (Jan 28, 2017)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Derrick White scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, keying Colorado’s 74-65 upset of No. 10 Oregon that snapped the Ducks’ 17-game winning streak on Saturday night.

Xavier Johnson added 13 points as the Buffaloes (12-10, 2-7 Pac-12) kept the Ducks winless in seven trips all-time in Boulder.

Payton Pritchard’s 19 points led the Ducks (19-3, 8-1), who lost for the first time since Nov. 21 against Georgetown.

White had a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half that put the Buffaloes ahead 45-39 while Colorado’s stifling defense was keeping the Ducks out of rhythm at the other end of the court. And he had a 3-pointer, a three-point play and two free throws in an 11-1 run that gave Colorado a 64-52 lead.

The Buffs are just the third team to top 70 points against the Oregon this season.

The Ducks trailed 35-34 at halftime, just the fourth time they’ve trailed at the break this season. All the other times came back in November, in losses to Baylor and Georgetown and in an overtime win against Boise State.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Unable to shake off their dry spells, the Ducks failed to close out a perfect January to go with their perfect December and in doing so probably blew a chance to rise in the rankings.

Colorado: After snapping their seven-game skid – their longest of the Tad Boyle era – with an 85-78 win over Oregon State, the Buffs played an inspired game that left the Pac-12 with just one unbeaten team in league play: Arizona.

UP NEXT

The Ducks return home to Matthew Knight Arena, where they’ve won a school-record 38 consecutive games – second-longest in the nation to Kansas’ 50-game streak – and will host Arizona State on Thursday night.

The Buffaloes visit Stanford on Thursday night seeking to snap a five-game road losing streak since their last win away from home, on Dec. 19 at Air Force.

—

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25