Colorado Basketball: White pours in 35, but Buffs nipped by Sun Devils

The Colorado Buffaloes dropped to 0-2 in Pac-12 conference play following a 78-77 road loss against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night.

Tra Holder knocked down two free throws with just 1.6 seconds to play in the game to push Arizona State past the Buffs. Colorado wasted a 35-point performance from Derrick White in the process. White was also 12-12 from the free throw line while playing 36 minutes.

With the loss, Colorado drops to 10-5 on the season and have lost its second straight conference game.

Colorado went cold in the first half and trailed by as many as eight points. They were able to trim the lead and trailed 41-37 at the break. In the second half, the Buffs played catch up for quite some time as it seemed ASU had an answer every time the tried to make a run.

However, the Buffs were able to grab the lead at 58-57 with just over nine minutes to play on a layup by Deleon Brown. But the Devils would hang tough and soon, the teams were trading baskets down the stretch.

Colorado took the lead 77-76 with 20 seconds to play. A defensive stop would win the game, but Holder grabbed an offensive rebound of a missed Torian Graham three-point shot and was fouled by White. Colorado coach Tad Boyle took a time out but he couldn’t ice Holder, who knocked down both shots. George King missed a three-point shot at the buzzer to seal the deal.

ASU hit 10 three pointers compared to just five for Colorado, but the Buffs outscored Arizona State 18-10 from the foul line.

Things won’t get any easier for Colorado, who faces Arizona, UCLA and USC in its next three games. The game with Arizona tips at 7:30 p.m. MST on Saturday night from Tucson.

