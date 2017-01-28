Colorado Basketball: Buffs end losing streak, beat Beavers for first conference win

The Colorado Buffaloes finally got a Pac-12 conference win on the hardwood this season.

The Buffs were in desperate need of a victory and though Oregon State proved a tough opponent on Friday night, Colorado held on at the Coors Event Center, snapping a 7-game losing streak that dating back to the beginning of the month.

George King led the way for Colorado, scoring a season high 24 points, including going 4-for-8 from three-point range.

However, the Beavers kept it close as Drew Eubanks scored 27 points and Stephen Thompson, Jr. added another 26. Colorado led by just one point at halftime despite getting up by as many as seven in the first frame.

Oregon State played hard in the second half and even took a brief lead. Colorado had to fight all the way up to the final buzzer to preserve the win. Still, it wasn’t a perfect night for the Buffaloes.

Colorado shot just 50 percent from the field and made just 15 of 31 shots from the foul line, a terrible number. They were even outrebounded by the Beavers.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle took a different approach in this game, starting four reserves. King came off the bench in this one, as did Wesley Gordon, Josh Fortune and Derrick White. Boyle said the move wasn’t a punishment to his regular starters, but rather a chance to reward players who have earned a chance to play more.

Whatever the case was, it worked. Now, it will be interesting to see if Boyle sticks with this lineup as the Buffs next face No. 10 Oregon on Saturday night.

Colorado improves to 11-10 on the year.

