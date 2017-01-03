College of Charleston uses late run to beat Delaware 65-56 (Jan 02, 2017)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) Joe Chealey scored 19 points with three 3-pointers, Jarrell Brantley added 12 points, and the College of Charleston used a late run to beat Delaware 65-56 on Monday for its first-ever road win at Delaware since the series began in 1998.

Trailing 26-20 at halftime, Terrance O’Donohue’s layup put the Cougars up 38-37 and sparked a 10-2 run capped by Grant Riller’s two free throws for a 46-39 lead with 6:38 left. Chealey, Marquise Pointer and Brantley each hit 3s amid a game-breaking 11-4 run as the Cougars scored on 11 of 13 possessions and led 61-51 on Chealey’s 3 with 1:47 left.

Riller and Cameron Johnson scored 10 apiece, Chevez Goodwin grabbed 12 rebounds, and the College of Charleston (10-4, 2-0 Colonial) made 9 of 22 from behind the arc to Delaware’s 3 of 17.

Ryan Daly tied his career best with 20 points for Delaware (7-8, 0-2), which outscored the Cougars 38-22 in the paint.